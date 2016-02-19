Sofia Richie proves a style favorite at New York Fashion Week

Sofia Richie has quite the name to live up to. Not only is she the daughter of international music star Lionel Richie but she is also the little sister of fashion favorite and reality TV star Nicole Richie. That being said, it seems the 17 year-old can hold her own in her famous family and is already breaking free and forming her own unique identity.

CLICK HERE FOR A GALLERY OF SOFIA'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

Sofia Richie making her New York Fashion Week debut Photo: Getty Images

The fashionista recently cemented her status as one of fashion's newest It girls by walking in her first ever New York Fashion Week Show. The teen star walked in the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women show, wearing a stunning red Tabitha Webb gown, on Tuesday. As well as taking to the runway the 5ft 6in model has signed with London based modeling agency Select Model Management.

Style siblings: With big sis Nicole Richie Photo: Getty Images

But New York Fashion Week wasn’t Sofia's first taste of the industry – in fact, the teenager has been working hard to make a name for herself. Nicole’s younger sister recently landed a feature spread in Vanity Fair Italia magazine, has become close friends with models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin and has gained over 841,000 followers on Instagram.

However, Sofia has more than one industry she wants to conquer. "I want to do design, fashion, and music. Singing has always been the biggest passion for me. It runs in my family!" she tells Elle.

Sofia is regular at New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks Photo: Getty Images

And it seems she has been working on it for a while. "I’m always in the studio with my dad. I’ve written a few songs. I’ll start off writing rhymes, then freestyles, then I add in beats," she told Teen Vogue.

So whether she’s working the runway or belting out the new latest hit it seems we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Sofia Richie.