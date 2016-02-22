Kim Kardashian shares first photo of son Saint West

Hello, Saint West! Kim Kardashian shared the first photo of her and Kanye West’s nearly 3-month-old son on Monday on her website and app. The grand reveal comes in honor of Saint's late grandfather, Robert Kardashian's birthday.

In a post titled “SAINT WEST,” Kim wrote, “Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all.”

Saint West finally made his public debut on Monday Photo: KimKardashianWest.com

The newborn's highly anticipated photo shows him sleeping soundly in a white onesie with his arms raised above his head.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her second child on December 5 after enduring a rough pregnancy. Prior to sharing Monday’s adorable photo, the mom-of-two had uploaded a picture of her baby boy clasping his 2-year-old sister, North West ’s finger.

Attached to the siblings' photo, Kim wrote, “She said, "He's my best friend.”

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

While fans had not seen a photo of Saint up until February 22, Kim had discussed her son and his family resemblance during a livestream on her app and website earlier this month.

“He’s so cute, you guys! You have no idea,” the 35-year-old said during her broadcast. “He’s so cute. He looks just like me! Jk, jk, guys.”