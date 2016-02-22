Cindy Crawford shares pictures from her romantic 50th birthday getaway with Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber kept the romance alive during her 50th birthday trip to St. Barts! The veteran supermodel and her husband jetted to the island on a private jet and enjoyed some quality time in the sun. Cindy posted photos throughout the celebration, sharing some of the moments with her followers via Instagram.

Cindy celebrated her birthday the 'best way' with her husband Rande Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford

"Having @RandeGerber by my side is the best way to celebrate #50," she captioned the sweet selfie.

Rande, 53, also took to his social media to celebrate his wife, and show off romantic snaps from their lavish vacation.

The couple were married in May 1998 and have two children, Preston, 16, and Kaia, 14. While the family is normally seen vacationing together, it's clear this trip was just for mom and dad.

According to an eyewitness, Cindy and Rande were "loved-up" during the getaway.

Catching one more sunset before we head home. Perfect end to a great weekend! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 21, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

"They are a great couple – holding hands, looking into each other's eyes, very happy and loved-up," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Rande is always such a gentleman with her, making sure she is always okay."

Before wrapping her vacation, Cindy posed for a flawless picture in front of the sunset, proving that she is remaining fabulous at her new age.

"Catching one more sunset before we head home, " she captioned the picture, that features her and a glass of white wine. "Perfect end to a great weekend!"