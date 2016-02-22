Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz have ended their nearly two year relationship

Lea Michele is back on the market. The Scream Queens actress and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Matthew Paetz, have split.

According to Us Weekly, Matthew was the one to initiate the break up earlier this month. "He had enough," an insider told the outlet. "She was completely crushed."

Photo: Getty Images for amfAR

A source close to the couple told People magazine, “Lea is surrounded by her friends, who have rallied around her and support her.” They added, "She's doing fine, focusing on her work, her music and her album."

The former couple met on the set of Lea’s "On My Way" music video back in April of 2014. Matthew was the Glee star’s first boyfriend since losing her beloved Cory Monteith in 2013. In January, Lea and Matthew had their love on display during a "date night" at a Lakers Game.

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Feb 17, 2016 at 11:26am PST

Lea has previously discussed their relationship to BFF and podcast host Becca Tobin. "At the end of the day, this industry is really tough and the only way to really get through is to create a solid unit. We’ve stood by each other through anything that was thrown our way," she said to the Fempire. "[Matt] is a such a great man that he would never really let anything like that ever crack our lovely little core that we've created."

She added, "He is very respectful towards the person that I was with, and that, again, is something I love so much about him. I really know that Cory would love him too."

While the relationship did not last, it appears the 29-year-old actress has found solace in working out. Lea, who admitted she's "obsessed," shared a number of photos of herself attending Soul Cycle classes in the last week, in addition to doing yoga. Posing with a neon sign from the cycling studio that read "Take your journey, change your body, find your soul," she wrote, "#FindYourPower."

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Feb 20, 2016 at 11:08pm PST



During this time, the singer also has the support of her girlfriends including Emma Roberts and Becca[Tobin]. The ladies shared a girls' day and night this past weekend. Sharing a photo with her friends, Lea wrote, "My girls!"