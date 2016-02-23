Jennifer Lopez shares a sweet birthday photo of her twins

Jennifer Lopez helped her twins make a sweet birthday wish! The 46-year-old celebrated her son and daughter Max and Emme's birthday with a special Instagram post.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LIGHTS OF MY LIFE. You have brought me nothing but joy and happiness since the very second you were born. I am so proud of who you are and the beautiful loving caring people you are growing into. #coconuts8thBirthday. #Iloveyoubeyondforever #maxandemme #February22nd And Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday wishes and videos. They are so precious!! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 22, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Max and Emme's mommy shared a photo that shows her standing behind her twins as they blow out the candles on their birthday cake. She captioned the pic: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LIGHTS OF MY LIFE. You have brought me nothing but joy and happiness since the very second you were born. I am so proud of who you are and the beautiful loving caring people you are growing into. #coconuts8thBirthday #February22nd And Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday wishes and videos. They are so precious."

During an interview with InStyle magazine, the super busy single mom opened up about her kids – their dad is Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony – and what makes them such a great team.

"I am busy, and they know it," Jennifer told the magazine. "And they know part of their job is helping me get sleep. If I'm sleeping in, they're very quiet, like, 'Mommy needs to sleep! She worked late last night!' We're a team."

She continued: "Becoming a mom makes you stronger but also more gentle, especially with yourself – and that changes everything."

Gotta get it in... #workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 22, 2016 at 11:16pm PST

When it comes to being strong, J. Lo proves that a little fitness goes a long way. In photo on her Instagram, the "All I Have" performer showed off her rock hard abs.

"Gotta get it in...#workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #therelmwithoutmakeupagain ! lol."

CAN'T GET ENOUGH J.LO? CLICK HERE TO SEE HER BEST ON-STAGE OUTFITS