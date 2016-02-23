Eva Longoria performs a dramatic reading of Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' like a telenovela star: Video

The Spice Girls just got the soap opera treatment. In honor of the girl band’s 20th anniversary of their debut album Spice this year, Telenovela star Eva Longoria decided to deliver a dramatic reading of one of their hit songs.

The “aspiring Spice Girl” channeled her inner soap opera star to recite lyrics from the band’s 1996 popular song “Wannabe.” The actress put a telenovela-spin on the uptempo pop track as she performed the song set against a black wall with dramatic music playing.

Like a true soap star, Eva showed her wide range of emotions during the performance. From laughs to near tears, the 40-year-old made it clear she wants to “really really really wanna zig-a-zig ah."

No word yet on what the TV star’s pal and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham thinks of her friend's dramatic performance. Last year, the producer announced that she was the group’s new member during David Beckham’s lavish 40th birthday celebration in Morocco.

Dubbing herself Latina Spice, Eva shared a photo with four of the group’s members including Victoria (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie C. (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). The actress captioned the photo, “I'm the new Spice Girl! #LatinaSpice @victoriabeckham @emmabunton @MelanieCmusic @gerihalliwell.”

Last year, Mel B a.k.a Scary Spice hinted at a possible reunion for the girls' anniversary. "To be serious, it is our 20th anniversary this year," she said, "and it would be rude not to celebrate, so hopefully something will be happening pretty soon.”

