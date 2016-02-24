Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid share a kiss on Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have given us a glimpse into their relationship by posting sweet pics on Instagram. The couple began dating last year, but are rarely pictured together – so fans went wild for the photo of the two stars sharing a smooch.

The former One Direction band member posted a black and white Polaroid shot of himself kissing his stunning supermodel girlfriend, who sports a wide grin.



The picture comes after Gigi shared a cute pic of her beau on Valentine's Day. The Victoria's Secret model shared a black-and-white photo of her love, simply captioning it with a love-heart emoji, melting the hearts of their super fans across the world.

The duo have kept their romance quiet but when the singer's video for his new single "Pillowtalk" was released, which showed the pair getting very close, fans were quick to pick up on their steamy displays of affection.

After admitting he was "blown away" by the reception his new single had received from fans, Zayn turned his attention to Gigi, asking her on Twitter: "@GigiHadid you seen the video babe? Someones Looking ."



Gigi soon replied: " @zaynmalik nah musta missed it Jokes.. I wasn't looking at myself, trust me ."

It's also been a sizzling year for the two work-wise: as Zayn finds solo success in music, Gigi made her catwalk debut for Victoria's Secret and also landed a spot in the coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.