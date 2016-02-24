JoAnna García Swisher and Nick Swisher expecting baby number 2

JoAnna García Swisher has a bun in the oven! The Reba actress and her husband Nick Swisher announced on Tuesday evening that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared matching posts on Instagram featuring themselves and their 2-year-old daughter Emerson Jay Swisher. The expectant mom, 36, captioned the photo, “Nick, Emme, and I are so excited to finally share this news... “

A photo posted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on Feb 23, 2016 at 4:26pm PST



The adorable black and white photos feature the family of three. One photo shows the soon-to-be dad-of-two holding up baby shoes, while another features Emme in a crib with a sign that reads “eviction notice.”

The MLB player shared the same Instagram on his own account writing, “Jo, Emme & I are so excited to finally share this news!” The couple told People magazine, “We are so excited that our family is growing and can’t wait to meet baby number two.”

They also admitted that Emme “keeps telling us she’s going to teach her little sister ‘everything she knows‘ … so we are counting on another expert on all things Princess Elsa, ponies and Play-Doh!”

JoAnna and Nick welcomed their first child in May of 2013, after tying the knot in 2010.