Adele publicly supports Kesha during her acceptance speech on stage at the BRIT Awards

Hello Kesha, Adele has a message for you. The 25 songstress picked up the award for Best British Female Solo Artist during the BRIT Awards on Wednesday evening, where she publicly announced her support for the American singer.

"To come back after so long away and be so warmly received means so much," Adele said in her speech.

The Grammy-winning artist, who is signed to Sony Columbia records, continued, “I’d like to take a quick second to thank my manager and my record label for embracing the fact that I’m a woman and being encouraged by it and I would also want to take this moment to publicly support Kesha.”

Adele took a public stand for the "Tik Tok" singer at the BRIT Awards Photo: WireImage

A court ruled last week that Kesha could not be released from her Sony contract after she accused record producer Dr. Luke of sexual, verbal and emotional abuse. On Wednesday, the pop star penned a message on Facebook to fans and fellow artists thanking them for their support.

“I'm so, so beyond humbled and thankful for all of the support I've received from everyone. Words cannot really express the emotions I've gone through reading and seeing how amazing everyone has been to me," she penned. "I can’t believe that so many people all over the world took the time to show me support and love. Other entertainers who knowingly put their own careers at stake by supporting me, I will be forever grateful.”

A somber Kesha left the courthouse after a judge ruled against her case Photo: GC Images

Kesha added, “All I ever wanted was to be able to make music without being afraid, scared, or abused. This case has never been about a renegotiation of my record contract – it was never about getting a bigger, or a better deal. This is about being free from my abuser. I would be willing to work with Sony if they do the right thing and break all ties that bind me to my abuser."

A slew of celebrities have voiced their support for the pop star including Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and Demi Lovato. Girls star Lena Dunham also took to her newsletter to chime in and explain that this also is about so much more than her contract. "To be clear, Kesha's case is about more than a pop star fighting for her freedom, or a $60 million investment in a shiny commercial career," she wrote. "It's about more than whether Kesha can strap on her cool leotards and make another album, free from a man who she says terrifies her. her opinion."

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift also donated $250,000 to the "Tik Tok" singer to help with financial needs during her “trying time.”

WATCH ADELE'S SPEECH BELOW