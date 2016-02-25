Carrie Underwood reveals plans for son Isaiah's 1st birthday

Carrie Underwood’s little man is turning 1! The country superstar and her husband Mike Fisher ’s son Isaiah will celebrate his first birthday on February 27 — and like any first time mom, the singer is preparing for his special day.

"A little party, just family and friends, people that are staples in his life — it won't be anything fancy," the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight of the guest list. "I'm like, what do you get a 1-year old for a present? I have no idea so I've been on, like, Amazon trying to find presents for him.”

Photo: WireImage

She added, “I'm gonna have to just go to the store and look. People are like, 'What is he into?' I'm like, I don't know, he's 1!"

The soon-to-be birthday boy has been enjoying life on the road touring with his mom on her Storyteller Tour. Isaiah even took his first steps on the tour's opening day. Carrie revealed, "He's doing really well. I mean, his world is kinda whatever we make it, right?"

A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 9, 2015 at 6:38pm PST



The “Good Girl” singer continued, "So, we've always tried to keep everything loosey goosey, and he has a schedule, but it's not crazy 'cause we're in different time zones and we're in different hotel rooms and on the bus or back at home or whatever, so we kinda try to keep some consistency, but just trying to make him roll with it, and so far, so good."

Carrie told HELLO! last year that when it comes to touring, “I have to be with [my children]. That’s not negotiable.”