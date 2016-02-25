Jenna Dewan Tatum and James Corden master the art of Toddlerography

No dance is too complex for Jenna Dewan Tatum. The Step Up actress and James Corden channeled their inner child on The Late Late Show, Wednesday evening for a "toddlerography" dance class with some of California’s fiercest (yet adorable) instructors.

“Are you ready to take a class with the harshest, toughest group of choreographers in all of Los Angeles?” James asked Jenna. “Yeah, I think so,” she said. Enter the toddlers.

Jenna and Norman Reedus were James' guests Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The pair showed off their dance skills decked out in ‘80s-style aerobics gear, with James wearing a headband and Jenna in leg-warmers, as they followed along with their preschool choreographers. Prior to the show, Jenna shared a photo of her workout clothing writing, “Ok but seriously guys- 80's workout clothes. Tonight @latelateshow.”

As it turns out the tots had impressive moves, dancing around the studio to Sia’s hit song "Alive.” From interpretive dancing to prancing and rolling on the floor, James and Jenna proved they have what it takes to keep up with Hollywood’s “harshest” coaches.

However, by the end of the class the adults and their fitness teachers alike were ready for their exercise cool down a.k.a nap time.

