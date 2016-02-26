'Star Wars' star Daisy Ridley will take music industry by storm with new song with 'massive superstar'

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Daisy Ridley isn't content with just conquering the movie world, she now wants to take on the music industry.

Although the actress has been keeping her secret passion on the down low, Star Wars director J.J. Abrams spoke out about her musical ambition on Thursday, at the U.S.-Ireland Alliance's Oscar Wilde Awards to E! News. The movie director revealed that the 23-year-old is set to record her first single this weekend.

Star Wars director J.J. Abrams revealed that Daisy is set to record a song this weekend Photo: Getty Images

"On Saturday, this weekend, she is going to record a song with an unnamed person, but let's just say a massive superstar," teased the film director, before adding that he is fully supportive of this project. "One day on set, she just started singing and had the most beautiful voice I ever heard."

Although she has yet to release any music publicly, Daisy gave her fans a preview when she sang a duet with her Star Wars co-star Oscar Isaac, during a Twitter chat in December. The two actors impressed the Twittersphere with their rendition of “Baby, It's Cold Outside.”

The actress is said to be recording a song with a "massive superstar" Photo: Getty Images

The actress didn't mention her musical aspirations at the event on Thursday evening, but she did talk about the incredible journey she has been on since she landed the role of Rey, in the hit movie franchise. “I can never thank you enough for your faith, your patience, your kindess and your guidance throughout this crazy incredible thing,” Daisy said to J.J. at the event in which she was honored.

The evening, which was held at J.J's Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica, also singled out James Corden, Snow Patrol, Room director Lenny Abrahamson and Penny Dreadful actress Sarah Greene, for their talents within the entertainment industry.

On Sunday, Daisy will attend and present an award at the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, before flying back to the U.K. to start shooting scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII.