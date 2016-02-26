Gisele Bündchen pens sweet message to Tom Brady for wedding anniversary

Seven years of wedded bliss. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Friday, February 26. To commemorate the special day, the supermodel penned a moving message for her husband on Instagram.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of her and her husband’s wedding bands, captioned, “Happy 7 anniversary my love! Thank you for always being by my side. I love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz 7 anos de casamento meu amor! Obrigada por estar sempre ao meu lado. Te amp!”

Photo: Instagram.com/@Gisele

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in 2009 after meeting three years earlier on a blind date. In the past, Gisele confessed that it was love at first sight for her. She previously told British Vogue, "I knew Tom was the one straightaway."

The model added, "I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."

The Brazilian beauty gave fans a glimpse of hers and Tom's Costa Rican nuptials last year on their sixth wedding anniversary. She captioned the throwback wedding photo, "Magical day!"

Photo: Instagram.com/@Gisele

Last year, the Patriots football player gushed about his wife after she retired from the runway. On Facebook he wrote, “I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me. Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see.”

Since their wedding day, Gisele and Tom have welcomed two children together — Benjamin, 6, and Vivian, 3, and Tom has a son Jon,8, with Bridget Moynahan.