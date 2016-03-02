Carrie Underwood celebrates son Isaiah's first birthday with fish-themed cake

While Hollywood was out partying ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, Carrie Underwood was busy with a party of her own. The country star celebrated her and husband Mike Fisher’s son Isaiah’s first birthday on February 27.

Carrie shared two adorable snaps of her son’s ocean-themed cake. One cake had a topper that read “Isaiah is o"fish"ally one!.” The 32-year-old thanked the Tennessee-based bakery for the cake writing, “Thanks so much @iveychilders and @iveycakestore for this amazing smash cake you created for Isaiah's first birthday! You guys are so talented!!! #Thebest #birthday #fish.”

With the second photo she added, “And here's the deliciousness that the rest of us got to enjoy!!! Soooo goooood!!!!!.” IveyCake holds a special place in Carrie's heart considering they created her 2010 wedding cupcakes (she opted out of a traditional wedding cake). The owner of the bakery, Ivey Childers, is also married to Carrie's musical director and bass player, Mark Childers.

Prior to the fish-themed birthday bash, Carrie had revealed a few details of her son’s milestone celebration. “A little party, just family and friends, people that are staples in his life — it won't be anything fancy,” she said.

Though at the time, the mom-of-one was still unsure of what to gift her little boy. She admitted, "I'm like, what do you get a 1-year old for a present? I have no idea so I've been on, like, Amazon trying to find presents for him.”

Carrie and her NHL husband announced they were expecting their first child back in 2014. Last year, the singer told HELLO!, “When we discovered we were expecting a healthy baby boy we were so excited. I wouldn’t change him for the world. He’s perfect and where before I couldn’t imagine my life with him, I now can’t imagine my life without him."