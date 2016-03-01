Joey Feek shares 'one last kiss' with daughter and says goodbye

Joey Feek’s battle with cancer is nearing the end. The terminally ill country star, who entered hospice care last November, has officially said her goodbyes to her loved ones.

Husband Rory Feek has been documenting Joey's journey in a series of heartbreaking, powerful and often inspiring posts on his blog, This Life I Live. He has now confirmed that, after having her prayers answered last month of being around to celebrate her daughter Indiana’s second birthday, his beloved 40-year-old wife has decided, “Enough is enough.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“She was ready to stop fighting and she told me so,” he wrote on Monday. “She said the flowers would soon be blooming back in Tennessee. It’s time to go home.”

The ailing singer gathered her “family together around her and she said goodbye to each of them,” he wrote. “There were lots of tears as she explained to each one how much she loved them and that she was going to be going home soon. That her time here was done and she was going to go to sleep soon.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Rory continued, “And then she asked me to bring our baby in. And so… I set our little Indy on Joey’s lap and we all cried with my wife as she told her how much her mama loved her and, ‘…you be a big girl for your papa… and that mama will be watching over you.’ And then she pulled Indiana up and she kissed her. One last kiss.”

Since saying farewell to her family, Rory penned that Joey has been “asleep for days” and that her “body is shutting down quickly.” However before drifting off into her deep sleep, the doting husband revealed that Joey admitted she had “no regrets” and that she completed everything she “wanted to do” and “lived the life [she] always wanted to live.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

A hospice nurse has already told Joey's family that she "will most-likely only be with us for a few more days… at the most.” While Joey only has a limited amount of time left, Rory noted that in 40 years, his wife “lived a very full life.” “I can honestly say that Joey’s isn’t just a life well-lived, it’s a life well-loved,” he said.

Rory added, “I believe Joey’s given all she could give. She’s loved all she could love and lived all she could live.”