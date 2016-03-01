'Scandal's Bellamy Young wants Hillary Clinton to be president 'more than anything'

Add Scandal’s Bellamy Young to Hillary Clinton’s list of celebrity supporters. The actress, whose TV character, First Lady Melody Grant, has her eyes set on becoming the first female president, revealed that she would love to see a woman in the White House.

“More than anything but not just for my own personal greed,” she told HELLO! on Sunday at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar party. Bellamy continued, “[Hillary] would be an outstanding president.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE SUPPORTING WHICH PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS

Bellamy Young and Ed Weeks at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party Photo: Getty Images

The 46-year-old also revealed that playing her character has made her more political in real life. “I also play a Republican on the show. I’m Democratic in real life so it makes me pay attention in a more well rounded way," Bellamy said.

She added, "I think I used to self-curate so now I have much more empathy and I try to stay much more in tune.”

For the star-studded Oscar party on February 28, the ABC star wore a floral embellished Dennis Basso gown paired with a Bulgari clutch. She admitted, “I feel like a fairy tale princess!”

Bellamy was accompanied by her “partner in crime” Ed Weeks to the Hollywood soiree. When asked if the two are dating, the Mindy Project actor told reporters, “Sure,” as his date for the evening giggled.

Reporting by Alex Cramer