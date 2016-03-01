Britney Spears doesn't use a computer: 'It's not my thing'

Oops she did it again! Britney Spears stuns on the cover of V Magazine's 100th issue. The milestone cover comes 17 years after the pop star’s interview in the publication’s inaugural issue and her rise to fame in 1999 with her debut album …Baby One More Time.

The “Circus” singer opened up in the piece about growing up in the spotlight, in addition to the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album. Britney, who has endured intense scrutiny over the years, acknowledged that it all comes with the territory.

Photo: RCA via Getty Images

“Whoever is in the spotlight, people are really quick to judge. I mean, there are a lot of kids coming up who've experienced that,” the music icon said. “You know, Justin Bieber, he's huge, and he experiences that. It's just the way the world works, unfortunately.”

She added, “I've been doing this for 20 years. I kind of don't pay attention to it. I have my relationship with God and myself and that's what matters to me. I really don't care what most people think."

What is important to the 34-year-old is prioritizing her real life over the digital world. The mom-of-two admitted to the magazine that she doesn’t use her computer. Britney said, “My kids [Preston and Jayden Federline] use the computer more than I do! I understand that a lot of people are into it, and I have days where I write and stuff, but it's really not for me. It's not my thing."

Britney's three V magazine covers Photos: Mario Testino

Naturally music is more her scene. The “Sometimes” singer dished on her upcoming album revealing that she is “particular with this record.” She explained, “It's my baby, and so I really want it done right. I would much rather have it be completely how I want it to be, whether that takes another year for me to do, or two months.”

While timing-wise she’s not sure when it will drop, Britney revealed that the direction she’s going in is “so good.” “It's the best thing I've done in a long time,” she admitted. “I'm proud of the work, and it's very different; it's not what you would think at all.”

Britney added, “I'm not rushing anything. I just want it to be done right, so that my fans will truly appreciate it."