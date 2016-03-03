Jennifer Lopez: 'The twins 8th birthday was a tough day for me'

Her little babies are growing up, and Jennifer Lopez doesn't like it! Speaking about her twins, Emme and Max's eighth birthday, the singer revealed it was a difficult day for her.

“It was a tough birthday for me, it was the first birthday that I realized that they weren't babies anymore," the Shades of Blue star admitted to Seth Meyers on his late night talk show. "That happened at eight for me, you know you think that would be at five, like oh they're not babies anymore. [I cried in the next room] the night before they turned eight.”

Jennifer Lopez said she cried on the twins' eighth birthday because she realized that they weren't babies anymore Photo: Getty Images

However, as they become more aware, the kids haven't been taken aback by their mother's international fame. “They know and they've heard from school now [that I'm famous] and they know that their dad sings," she continued. "They've seen us perform and they've seen me on TV now. They've seen me on [American] Idol...but they don't care.”

She joked, “I'm like mommy needs to work, and they're like why? Cause we need to eat!! Mommy's all alone and she needs to work.”

The singer posted a sweet birthday tribute to the twins on her Instagram page Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The star looked phenomenal on the show wearing a red, shoulder-exposing silk jumpsuit and beige Louboutin heels. Although she admitted that she found their birthday quite emotional, the 46-year-old seemed to have a wonderful day with her two children in Disneyland and ended the day celebrating with a large birthday cake.The All I Have performer uploaded a picture of the trio blowing out the birthday candles.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LIGHTS OF MY LIFE. You have brought me nothing but joy and happiness since the very second you were born. I am so proud of who you are and the beautiful loving caring people you are growing into. #coconuts8thBirthday #February22nd And Thank you everyone for all the beautiful birthday wishes and videos. They are so precious."