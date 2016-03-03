You won't recognize Brie Larson in this throwback music video: Watch and hear her sing!

Brie Larson has become a household name after sweeping awards season: she took home awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes, Film Independent Spirit Awards and BAFTAs as well as Sunday's Academy Awards. Before starring in Room, the 26-year-old actress appeared in the Disney Channel original movie Right on Track alongside Beverly Mitchell in 2003 and tried her hand as a pop star in 2005 with the release of her single She Said.

Brie took home the Best Actress Award at the 2016 Oscars Photo: Getty Images

In the video, the then up and coming actress plays a guitar slinging waitress who is finding her way to fame. On Sunday, Brie was able to put those musical chops to work during her post-awards celebration with two of the biggest pop stars to date. "I did not dance all night. I didn't hang out with Lorde and Taylor Swift," she quipped sarcastically about her night during an early morning interview on Live with Kelly and Michael. "I went to sleep. I didn't do that. I didn't just shove a bagel in my face and a cup of coffee and come out here, at all."

#tbt to when I played Beverly Mitchell's sister in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Right on Track" - I've always had impeccable taste in projects.  A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 31, 2015 at 11:31am PST

Although she has been celebrating and bringing home awards all season, Brie admitted that she felt more than a little bit of nerves before taking the stage thanks to her award show "fairy godmother" Eddie Redmayne. "He told me, 'You're going to be fine until they call me to come up and present, and once that happens, you're going to like, need some Depends.' It's totally true," Brie shared with the morning hosts. "They very slyly pulled him away, and I was like, 'Oh no'…. It was like, 'Is this going to happen again?' When he called my name, it's a weird out-of-body experience."

She continued about the moments after her big win: "I don't know what I said at all. I hope I thanked people."



