May-December Romance: Age doesn't matter for these celebrity couples

It's all about the amount of love – and not the number of years between them – for these gorgeous couples. Here is a look at celebrities pairs with big age differences. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Henry Cavill and Tara King - Age gap: 13 years <br> Superman star Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend Tara King first sparked rumors of a romance last year but the couple, who reportedly met at a London nightclub in August, didn't make their red carpet debut until February 2015. Here, Henry, 32, and university art student Tara, 19, are pictured at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall - Age gap: 25 years <br> After a whirlwind four-month romance, Rupert Murdoch, 84, and Jerry Hall, 59, announced their engagement in The Times newspaper in January. The media mogul and the former model are believed to have met through Rupert's sister when they were both in Australia. <br> <br> This will be Jerry's first trip down the aisle, although she had a long-term relationship and four children with her ex Mick Jagger. Rupert has six children from his three previous marriages. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham - Age gap: 20 years <br> Bride-to-be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rang in 2016 with a new ring on her finger. The 28-year-old model confirmed her engagement to her long-term partner Jason Statham at the Golden Globes ceremony in January. <br> <br> The actor, 48, popped the question with a five-carat diamond ring, valued at roughly $342,000. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard - Age gap: 23 years <br> Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who have just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, met on the set of 'The Rum Diary' when the actor was still in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis. It was after filming wrapped that Johnny realized he had fallen for the 29-year-old beauty. <br> <br> "We connect on a lot of levels," Johnny, 52, told E! News. "But the first thing that really got me was she's an aficionado of the blues. She's very, very literate. She's a voracious reader as I have been, so we connected on that as well and she's kind of brilliant and beautiful. I'm a lucky man." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively - Age gap: 11 years <br> <br> Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he fell for his wife Blake Lively when he was actually on a date with someone else. The actor and the actress had agreed to go on a double date with other people, about a year after filming 'Green Lantern' together. <br> <br> "That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just fireworks coming across," Ryan told SiriusXM. "It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends." <br> <br> Blake, 28, and Ryan, 39, married in September 2012, and in December 2014 they welcomed their daughter James. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
King and Queen of Bhutan - Age gap: 11 years <br> In 2016, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema welcomed their first child – a little prince. The couple released a statement saying that their "happiness knows no bounds" alongside a photo of their baby boy, who is styled as His Royal Highness The Gyalsey. <br> <br> Jigme and Jestum, set to meet Prince William and Kate in 2016, married in 2011 when the king's bride was 21. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton - Age gap: 7 years <br> Having both ended their marriage Gwen, 46, and Blake, 39, found love on set as judges on TV talent show 'The Voice' – much to the surprise of their fans. They eventually confirmed their on-screen flirting had blossomed into a full-fledged relationship. In February, 2016 before their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair party, seen here, Gwen confirmed her new single “Make Me Like You” is about her country beau. She told Jimmy Kimmel, "I will admit, that song is about that guy.” <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo - Age gap: 10 years <br> Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 36, and his model wife Behati Prinsloo, 26, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this summer. <br> <br> With ten years between them, the Victoria's Secret Angel and the "Payphone" singer made their union official in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2014. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay Z - Age gap: 12 years <br> Music royalty Beyoncé, 34, and Jay Z, 46, were first rumored to be a couple when the singer appeared as Jay Z's girlfriend in the music video for "03 Bonnie & Clyde." The lovebirds are known for their private relationship, so it comes as no surprise that Beyoncé and her rapper love said "I do" during a secret ceremony in 2008. <br> <br> The "Run the World" chart-topper has a four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband. When she confirmed her pregnancy in August 2011, the term "Beyonce pregnant" was the most Googled phrase of the week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt - Age gap: 12 years <br> After nine years together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally tied the knot in an ultra secret ceremony in France in 2014. <br> <br> Sharing their exclusive photos with HELLO! magazine, Angelina, 40, and Brad, 52, said: "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter. It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family." <br> <br> "I was surprised afterwards at the effect that getting married has had on us," said Brad. "It was more than just a ceremony, it meant a real depth of commitment. I feel like a married man – I really do." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin - Age gap: 16 years <br> It came as a shock when George Clooney confirmed his engagement to Lebanese-British beauty Amal Alamuddin, who he had been dating for seven months. The silver fox finally found his match in the beautiful human rights lawyer, who George has always credited as being "the smart one" in the marriage. <br> <br> George, 54, and Amal, 38, tied the knot in Italy – the country they first met – in 2014. <br> <br> "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," the actor told HELLO! at the time. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley - Age gap: 13 years <br> After more than five years of dating and three children together, Guy Ritchie, 47, and his model love Jacqui Ainsley, 34, said "I do" last summer. The couple married in their lavish estate in Wiltshire, inviting celebrity friends such as David Beckham and Brad Pitt to the ceremony. <br> <br> From their very first date, Jacqui knew that the 'Snatch' filmmaker would be the father of her kids. The pair were initially introduced through mutual friends in London, but didn't go out until months later when they were both single. <br> <br> "I mean, I knew in the pub," Jacqui told ES magazine. "I looked at him and thought, 'You're the father of my kids.' I had an absolute certainty that I've never had about anything before." <br> <br> "It was the most magical time ever," she added of the wedding. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Wood - Age gap: 23 years <br> <br> After meeting on the set of 'Nowhere Boy' when Aaron Taylor-Johnson was 19 and '50 Shades of Grey' director Sam Taylor-Wood was 42, the pair immediately hit it off. <br> <br> A few months later the couple announced their engagement and in 2012 Aaron and Sam married at celebrity hotspot Babington House in Somerset. <br> The lovebirds, who are now 25 and 48, had already welcomed their two children Wylda and Romy. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas - Age gap: 25 years <br> In June, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas will celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in front of 175 loved ones in New York City, before moving to the Kimmel Center at New York University, where Alec studied, to celebrate. <br> <br> "It was the best party I've ever been to," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "Everyone is saying, 'Can you guys get married again, please?'" <br> <br> Four years later Alec, 57, and Hilaria, 32, are the proud parents to daughter Carmen and baby boy Rafael, who will turn one just a couple of weeks before his parents' wedding anniversary. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy - Age gap: 17 years <br> Mary-Kate Olsen, 29, surprised fans when she tied the knot in secret to Nicolas Sarkozy's half-brother Olivier, 46, in November 2015. The low-key couple have been in a relationship since 2012, although they have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight. <br> <br> The bride and groom said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, followed by a reception for 50 guests in a private residence. <br> <br> Mary-Kate first sparked rumors of an engagement in the spring of 2014, when she was pictured wearing a four-carat vintage Cartier diamond ring. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones - Age gap: 25 years <br> Hollywood's sweethearts may share the same birthday, but Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have 25 years between them. <br> <br> On their 15th wedding anniversary last year, Catherine, 46, shared a throwback picture and sweetly wrote: "Happy Anniversary dearest Michael! Loving our life together, here's to the next 15! ❤." <br> <br> The couple have two children together – Dylan, 15, and Carys, 12. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys - Age gap: 30 years <br> In June, Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys will become parents to twin girls, shortly after Ronnie's 69th birthday. The couple married in 2012 after dating for six months, although Sally and Ronnie were friends for years. <br> <br> The 38-year-old theater producer has previously admitted of the age gap: "I know it's there. And I wish it wasn't, but it is. At no point, years ago, did I say to myself, 'I think I'll go out with someone twice my age,' but that is what has happened." <br> <br> Sally added: "He's a very nice and caring person. He's very funny, kind and affectionate and welcoming." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts - Age gap: 27 years <br> Despite their 27-year age gap, David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts have been going strong since their chance meeting at a restaurant in Cardiff. The former 'Baywatch' star wooed the Welsh retail assistant with flowers, fancy clothes and a romantic trip to Switzerland. <br> <br> "I was a gentleman that first night," David, 63, has previously told HELLO! magazine. "I said she could have her own bed. Then we went to a health resort. I thought, 'Let's enjoy health and each other'. <br> <br> "I quickly found out we have the same values, even though we're from very different worlds." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko - Age gap: 13 years <br> Hayden Panettiere, 26 and Wladimir Klitschko, 39, first met in 2009 through a mutual friend. Despite breaking up after two years together, Hayden and Wladimir reunited in 2013 and a few months later, the 'Nashville' star announced her engagement. <br> <br> In December 2014, the couple welcomed their baby girl Kaya. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer - Age gap: 13 years <br> Love was in the air on the set of 'True Blood.' Anna Paquin, 33, started dating her co-star Stephen Moyer, 46, since filming of the pilot series started in 2007. <br> The couple married three years later at a private residence in Malibu, California and in September 2012, Anna and Stephen became parents to twins Poppy and Charlie. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart - Age gap: 22 years <br> They are one of Hollywood's lasting love stories. After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes ceremony Harrison Ford, 73, and Calista Flockhart, 51, started dating. <br> <br> The 'Indiana Jones' actor then proposed to his other half over Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, and in June 2010, the couple made it official in New Mexico, where Harrison was filming. <br> <br> The actor is the legal father to Calista's adopted son Liam. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster - Age gap: 27 years <br> <br> Rod Stewart, 71, and model Penny Lancaster, 44, began dating in 1999 but it wasn't until June 2007 that the couple tied the knot. The lovebirds married in Portofino, Italy and later honeymooned on board the yacht Lady Ann Magee moored in the Italian port. <br> <br> "Our honeymoon period seems to have lasted forever," Penny, who has two sons with Rod, told The Mirror last year. "We still have a connection like we just met." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh - Age gap: 25 years <br> The Frasier star and his former flight attendant wife have a 25-year age gap between them. But that didn't stop Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh from following their hearts and marrying in February 2011. <br> <br> The wedding took place just two weeks after Kelsey, 61, finalized his divorce from his third wife Camille Donatacci. <br> <br> The actor and Kayte have a three-year-old daughter Faith and a one-year-old son Kelsey. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn - Age gap: 35 years <br> Fans were surprised when Woody Allen, 80, and Soon-Yi Previn, 45, tied the knot in 1997. Soon-Yi was the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, Woody's ex-partner, but because Mia and Woody never married, the director was never Soon-Yi's legal stepfather. <br> <br> The couple moved in together shortly after Woody and Mia split in 1992, and went on to marry and adopt two daughters. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman - Age gap: 18 years <br> Simon Cowell's personal life has been on a high ever since he welcomed his first child Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman. While the music mogul admitted his fears of not having fatherly qualities, Simon, 56, proved himself wrong and has been doting on his little boy ever since Eric was born on Valentine's Day 2014. <br> <br> The mother of his child is American philanthropist Lauren, who is almost 20 years his junior. The pair met through Lauren's ex-husband Andrew. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves - Age gap: 12 years <br> When Camila Alves was pregnant with her and Matthew McConaughey's third child, the pair tied the knot in Austin, Texas where they live. <br> <br> Matthew, 46, proposed to the Brazilian model, 34, on Christmas Day in front of his family. There were a few minor hiccups though. <br> <br> "Her first words out of her mouth were not yes," the actor admitted. "There was not a yes, I'm not gonna say what it was, but I was like, 'I'm down on one knee and I'll stay here awhile, I'll outlast you.' She conceded." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Atkinson and Louise Ford - Age gap: 28 years <br> After 24 years, Rowan Atkinson and his wife Sunetra Sastry called time on their marriage. The 'Mr. Bean' star, 61, moved on and found love with Louise Ford, who he has been romantically involved with since 2014. <br> <br> Earlier this year it was reported that the pretty actress, 33, had moved into Rowan's North London home.
Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick - Age gap: 33 years <br> They were friends for a while before they started dating in 2009. Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick made it official in a private ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend last year, surprising their own friends and family. <br> <br> Alexis, who was pregnant at the time with the couple's first child, was 33 while her groom was 66. <br> The newlyweds welcomed their daughter Della Rose in August, one month later. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble - Age gap: 25 years <br> After more than 20 years of marriage with Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce), a newly single Kris Jenner found love with her new man Corey Gamble. <br> <br> The 25-year age gap isn't an issue for the 60-year-old Kardashian matriarch and the bodyguard, as Kris and Corey have been going from strength to strength since 2014. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini - Age gap: 10 years <br> Just months after splitting from her husband Jean-Bernard last year, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini found new love with One Direction's Liam Payne. The pair, who first met when Liam auditioned for The X Factor at the age of 14, are said to have been romantically involved since December. <br> <br> Liam, 22, seemed to confirm the blossoming romance when he shared an Instagram photo of himself and Cheryl, 32, cuddled together. "Happy," he simply wrote. <br> <br> "Cheryl and Liam are in a relationship," a source told The Sun. "It was unexpected but they've both made each other incredibly happy. They've always got on well and share many of the same interests, but there was never anything romantic between them in the past. Liam is madly in love. This is the real deal." <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@realliampayne
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco - Age gap: 19 years <br> Ever since she welcomed her royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014, Princess Charlene of Monaco, 38, has glowed with happiness. <br> <br> The former Olympic swimmer married Prince Albert in 2011, having first met him at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco in 2000. <br> <br> Clearly impressed with Charlene's motherly skills, Albert, 57, said: "She's very eager to be with her children at all times. She's up with the kids at six and takes them through the morning. Every day. I don't think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren't as good a mother as she is." <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart - Age gap: 18 years <br> They've been on and off throughout the years but Jennifer Lopez, 46, and Casper Smart, 28, are back together. The "On The Floor" singer and her dancer boyfriend seem happier than ever, but Jennifer has denied any talk of marriage. <br> <br> "No wedding. There's no wedding," she told Ellen DeGeneres when quizzed about their future. "Honest," Jennifer added, when the chat show host seemed disbelieving. <br> <br> The pair first started dating in 2011 but temporarily split in the summer of 2014. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming - Age gap: 23 years <br> "I am the happiest I've ever been and this comes after a long period of being kind of lonely," Bruce Willis said in 2010. The 'Armageddon' star was of course referring to his model wife Emma Heming, who he had married the year before. <br> <br> Bruce, 60, and Emma, 37, married in the Turks and Caicos Islands but because the wedding was not legally binding, they said "I do" a second time in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills, a few days later. <br> <br> "With Emma I knew I had found a woman who didn't need or want anything from me other than for us to be together and be happy," Bruce added. "I never want to spend one moment away from her". <br> <br> The couple are the proud parents to three-year-old Mabel, and one-year-old Evelyn. <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
