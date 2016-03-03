Jessica Biel's 3-part plan for a perfect date night with Justin Timberlake

But does it include a suit & tie? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, but as it turns out, when it comes to their date nights, they’re just like everyone one else. The actress dished toEntertainment Tonightabout her ideal evening with the “Mirrors” singer.

"I kind of like an old-fashioned date – dinner, movie, make out," Jessica said. "That's like a great date!”

Jessica's best date plan? "Dinner, movie, make out" Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old and her musician husband welcomed their first child Silas Timberlake in April 2015. While, the mom-of-one enjoys dining out with Justin, there’s a good chance their nearly 1-year-old son doesn’t tag along.

"Since he's so little still and I'm still kind of learning how I do it in a very smooth and like elegant way, it's terrifying,” Jessica said of taking her son out.

She continued, “You get to a place, you want to make sure the diners around you are not being bothered, you're full of anxiety, you're trying to go as fast as you can – you don't enjoy it at all.”



Jessica, seen here giving Justin a kiss at an NBA game prefers "old fashioned" nights out Photo: Getty Images

Thankfully the 7th Heaven star is coming to rescue of moms in the Los Angeles area with the opening of her kid-friendly eatery Au Fudge. "We just want you to feel stress free about it and know that they're playing with things that are safe, that we don't use chemicals here, that there's not just a bunch of plastic everywhere and we've really tried to think very thoughtfully about your family because it's our family, too,” she said of her new restaurant.

Jessica also admitted to ET that her son will be spending plenty of time at her new West Hollywood spot. She said, "I have a good place for him, and a place that I feel safe for him to be in."