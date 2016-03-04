Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall: Their love story

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are celebrating wedding bliss! The 84-year-old and 54-year-old model tied the knot on Friday during a low-key civil service in London. The pair will continue with a ceremony on Saturday at St. Bride's Church in London's Fleet Street.

Jerry shows off her rock and new husband after the civil ceremony on Friday Photo: Getty Images

Family and friends have said that Jerry is happier than she has ever been since meeting Rupert. The model and the media mogul's whirlwind romance started just five months ago, when they were introduced to each other in Rupert's native Australia. The pair initially kept their relationship a secret, but confirmed it with a public display of affection at the Rugby World Cup final in October.

"I have never seen her so joyful," a friend told HELLO!. "She is happier than ever."

The loved-up pair made theirfirst red carpet appearance together at the Golden Globes in January, where they looked blissfully happy as they posed for the cameras with their arms wrapped around each other. Joined by Rupert's son Lachlan and his wife Sarah, it was a family affair and preceded another important milestone in their relationship – announcing their engagement.

Rupert and Jerry went public with their romance in October at the Rugby World Cup Photo: Getty Images

While it was previously believed that Rupert had popped the question in Los Angeles that weekend, Jerry's friend Dame Joan Collins told HELLO! that the couple had actually been engaged since December and she had been asked to keep it a secret.

"Well Jerry – I kept the secret – and despite being sad I cannot be there to celebrate with you, I'm wishing that radiant glow stays with you forever," Dame Joan said.

The delighted couple kept news of their engagement among their close friends and family for weeks before sharing their happy news in the births, marriages and deaths section of the Times newspaper the morning after the Golden Globes.

"They have loved these past months together," Rupert's spokesman said, adding that they were "thrilled to be getting married and excited about their future".

The duo made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe awards in January Photo: Getty Images

Rupert presented Jerry with an incredible 20-carat marquise rock engagement ring that is believed to be worth over $2.4million, and the media mogul has also spared no effort in ensuring he and Jerry have the wedding she had always dreamed of.

The pair will celebrate more over the weekend with family and friends Photo: Getty Images

Along with their children – Rupert has six and Jerry has four from their previous relationships – the newlyweds are likely to be joined by a number of high profile guests including Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, who are godparents to Rupert's daughters Grace and Chloe. It is also reported that Jerry and Rupert's daughters will all have a special role in the ceremony, acting as bridesmaids for the wedding blessing at St Bride's Church.