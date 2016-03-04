John Stamos gets candid and reveals he is dating someone

Have mercy! It appears Uncle Jesse a.k.a John Stamos is off the market. The star and executive producer of Fuller House joined the women of The View on Friday, where he disclosed his current relationship status.

Discussing his current tour with the Beach Boys, the 52-year-old gave a glimpse into his love life. “The other night, I grabbed my phone because there's this girl I'm dating," he revealed. “She loves this song, Disney Girls so I put on FaceTime the other day — I thought I got away with it but people were tweeting, 'Who are you FaceTiming with?!'"

Photo: ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua

The Grandfathered star, who was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, joked that when it comes to dating women with his busy schedule he said, "They come along."

The actor will be even busier now that Netflix has renewedFuller House for a second season. The hit sequel to the '90s family sitcom show, featured all of the original cast members with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. With the news of the spin-off's second season, John told the NBC's Today that the Olsen twins are "totally welcome." He admitted he has a "good feeling" that they could possibly participate in the forthcoming season.

"I was going to see Ashley last night and beg her to be on the show," he said on Thursday. "We would love to have them. I know everyone would love to see them."

