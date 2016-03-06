Nancy Reagan dies at 94: Remembering the iconic First Lady in pictures

As the country mourns Nancy Reagan, who died at 94 of heart failure on March 6, 2016, we take a look back at her most memorable moments in the spotlight, from her time as a Hollywood actress to her later years at the side of President Ronald Reagan as one of our most iconic First Ladies. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Before Nancy was center stage as First Lady of the United States, she was in front of the lens as a Hollywood actress. Here she is as then-Nancy Davis co-starring in a scene with actor James Whitmore in the movie 'The Next Voice You Hear...' in 1950. <br> Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images
The look of love: Newlywed Nancy enjoys a honeymoon dinner with new husband Ronnie Reagan – then a fellow silver screen actor – at the Stork Club in New York City in 1952. <br> Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
A still from 1957's 'Hellcats Of The Navy', the only film the two made together. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Actor Ron became California Governor Ronald Reagan in 1967. Here is Mrs. Reagan at home that year – the first of many in her new role, as her husband would serve two terms in the post in his eventual road to the White House. <br> Photo: Getty Images
On January 20, 1981, the newly-elected President of the United States dances with his favorite leading lady. The couple's White House stay would last two terms. <br> Photo By Dirck Halstead/Getty Images
Supporting her husband through his recovery, four days after he survived an assassination attempt in 1981. President Reagan had been shot by John Hinckley, and was hospitalized for a total of 12 days. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the President and First Lady at their Santa Barbara ranch, Rancho Del Cielo, in 1983. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hitting it off with Princess Diana during the royal's visit to Washington, D.C. in 1985. <br> Photo: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
During her husband's time in office, Mrs. Reagan earned a reputation as one of our most style-conscious First Ladies, with designers like Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, and Chanel in her closet. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Of all the colors in her wardrobe, though, red was her favorite. Here, wearing one of her signature crimson dresses, Nancy takes to the dance floor with Ron in the White House – one of many photos of the couple doing one of the things they loved most. <br> Photo: Courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidental Library/Getty Images
In 1994, five years after leaving office, the 83-year-old former President was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His devoted wife became one of the world’s most high profile champions of the battle against the incurable neurological disorder. <br> Here, Ronald receives a sweet birthday kiss from Nancy as he turns 89 at their home in Bel Air, California in 2000. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
In 2004, President Reagan died at the age of 93. Here, two of her children, daughter Patti Davis and son Ron, Jr., held the former First Lady's hands before the President's burial at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In 2007, Nancy unveiled the 'First Ladies' Red Dress Collection' at the Reagan Library and Museum. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mrs. Reagan in one of her last public appearances, at the 'D23 Presents Treasures Of The Walt Disney Archives' at the Presidential Library in 2012. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
When Mrs. Reagan died, condolences flooded in – including an especially moving one from President Barack Obama, pictured here in 2009 with the former First Lady, and his wife Michelle. <br> "Nancy Reagan once wrote that nothing could prepare you for living in the White House. She was right, of course. But we had a head start, because we were fortunate to benefit from her proud example, and her warm and generous advice. Our former first lady redefined the role in her time here. Later, in her long goodbye with President Reagan, she became a voice on behalf of millions of families going through the depleting, aching reality of Alzheimer's, and took on a new role, as advocate, on behalf of treatments that hold the potential and the promise to improve and save lives." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Obamas' message closed with a poignant wish: <br> "We offer our sincere condolences to their children, Patti, Ron, and Michael, and to their grandchildren. And we remain grateful for Nancy Reagan's life, thankful for her guidance, and prayerful that she and her beloved husband are together again." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
