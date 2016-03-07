​Rory Feek 'making plans' at home in Tennessee following wife Joey Feek's death

Rory Feek has broken his silence on social media since the passing of his beloved wife Joey Feek. The doting father and his 2-year-old daughter Indiana returned home to Tennessee shortly after the country singer’s death on March 4.

Sharing a photo of himself and his little girl, Rory wrote, “Home.” While Joey was in hospice care battling cancer, the family relocated to her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana.

The ailing singer lost her battle to cervical cancer at age 40 on Friday. Rory announced the heartbreaking news on his blog, This Life I Live, where he had been documenting his wife's journey and sharing health updates.

"My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in Heaven," he wrote on Friday. "The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased and all her tears are dry. Joey is in the arms of her beloved brother Justin and using her pretty voice to sing for her savior."

With his wife’s death, the 49-year-old is already dealing with the task of funeral preparations. Sharing a picturesque farm photo featuring men and a horse, Rory wrote, “… making plans that I hoped we would never have to make.”

According to Owens Memorial Services, Joey will be laid to rest at the Feek Family Cemetery, following a "private intimate service," though no date has been specified.

Back in November, Rory wrote that his wife had already made requests for her burial. Joey requested that Thomas Travioli, a man who worked on their Tennessee property, make her coffin, “simple, from wood at the farm.” She also told Rory, “[To] find a good spot in the family cemetery in the field behind our house, where we put your mama’s ashes last year… with room enough beside my headstone for you to join me someday… in God’s time."

Taking to Instagram on March 5, Rory shared another snap from the Tennessee farm simply captioning, “Spring.” Last month, the loving husband noted in a blog post that spring is his wife’s favorite season. He said, “It’s when she feels most alive.”

At the time, the country singer was preparing her family on what to remember when she was gone. “My wife is sowing her seeds – putting down roots in the soil of our lives and hearts,” Rory wrote. “Getting us ready for something that we can’t see right now for the tears in our eyes… something she might not even get to see at all. Spring.”

As the widower makes preparations for his wife’s funeral service and continues to reflect on her legacy, the couple’s young daughter is happy to be back home on the farm. Rory posted a photo of his youngest daughter seated in a stroller with two friends in front of a horse. He captioned the photo, “...reunited. Indy's happy to see her best friend Scout (and Scouty's little brother Ash).”