Melissa McCarthy had a 'Gilmore Girls' reunion — but 'don't read anything into it!'

Melissa McCarthy had a Stars Hollow reunion of her own! The 45-year-old actress reunited with former Gilmore Girls co-star Yanic Truesdale over the weekend. The actor, who played Michael on the beloved dramedy, shared a selfie with the Ghosbusters star.

He captioned the photo, “Scotch, great meal and catching up with my old friend @melissamccarthy, can't ask for more!” However Yanic was quick to note that the pair’s reunion doesn’t mean anything. He added, “Dont read anything into it guys.”

The actor’s disclaimer comes more than a month after Melissa announced she would not be returning for Netflix's four-episode revival of the show. Responding to a fan on Twitter who was asking about her character Sookie St. James, Melissa wrote, “Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!!”

Last month Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine that Melissa is really “busy.” "Planning around her crazy pants schedule and her movies and her this and her that and Ghostbusters…I would just be sobbing in a corner for six months," she said.

Yaric on set with Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore

Though Amy added, “But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over [to the set] — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”

Aside from Yanic, Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Milo Ventimiglia, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Sean Gunn, Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil and Jared Padalecki are all set to reprise their original roles in the highly-anticipated revival. The series title and premiere date have not yet to be announced.