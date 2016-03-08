Paula Patton is ready to 'give love another chance' after divorce from Robin Thicke

Paula Patton still believes in love! The 39-year-old actress "took a leap of faith" on Facebookand talked about finding love again, almost a year after her split with ex husband Robin Thicke.

"I think that all those men, and women should take a leap of faith and find love," Paula said at the start of her first live Facebook chat.

Paula admits that she has been hurt more than a couple times Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "You need to know that it's worth it. At the end of the day, having a partner in crime for life is so amazing and special when it's real and genuine, that it's worth taking the risk," she explained. "And you are going to get hurt, trust me, I know! I've been hurt a couple times – maybe more than a couple times. But you gotta pick yourself back up, and give it another chance. I know I'm going to."

Paula stars and produces the new romantic comedy The Perfect Match. The actress and the Blurred Lines singer were high school sweethearts before they officially tied the knot in 2005. The two welcomed 5-year-old son Julian, before calling it quits on their marriage in 2015.

Paula and Robin ended their 10 year marriage in 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Although Robin, 38, has moved on with 20-something model April Love Geary, Paula knows what she is looking for in her next man and what she just won't tolerate.

"If you pout you're out," she says. "I'm not dealing with a pouty man…I'm not doing that anymore."

When it comes to what fans should take away from the new film, the actress says it's all about love and faith.

"Take a leap of faith and open up your heart and be vulnerable so that hopefully you find love and give love."

She added before the end of the live session: "Don't be afraid to find love."

The Perfect Match hits theaters nationwide Friday March 11.