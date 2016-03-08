Chrissy Teigen's first-time-mom nerves: 'I've truly never been alone with a kid'

Like any first-time-mom-to-be, Chrissy Teigen has started to panic about upcoming motherhood. “I've truly never been alone with a kid,” confessed the star, who is set to give birth in mid-April.

The Sports Illustrated model opened up about her insecurities as she enters the final month of her pregnancy, “I don't think I've ever changed a diaper! I'm like, how many times a day do they go?” she told Self magazine.

Chrissy has revealed that she is apprehensive to become a mom for the first time Photo: Getty Images

With their completely different personalities, the 30-year-old believes that she and her husband John Legend will make the perfect parenting team but thinks that he will be the one that will be able to handle the tough situations.

“I'm worried and he's very laid back,” she said. “I like to ask him little questions, like, 'What would you do if our kid is 16 or 17, and we're at dinner celebrating and having wine. Would you let her have some wine?' And he's like 'Yeah.' And I'm like 'I don't know if I would' I am the crazier one in the relationship and he's more relaxed for sure.”

Despite her nerves, Chrissy hasn't been put off having more children. “I think I'll probably be pregnant all through my 30s. I've always pictured everyone around the table for the holidays and together once a week. It'll be heartbreaking if it doesn't end up happening, but hopefully it will.”

John and Chrissy went baby shopping with Kim and Kanye Photo: Getty Images

In preparation for their little girl's arrival, John revealed that he and Chrissy went shopping with close friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Talking to chat show host Jimmy Kimmel about the day out, the All Of Me singer said, “[Kim] just showed Chrissy everything a mom would need at this time.”

Following Kanye's announcement that he was in $53 million, John joked that he picked up the tab on the couple's shopping trip. “I paid for it. I was like 'Let me get this.'”