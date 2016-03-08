Jacob Tremblay goes to 'work' with dad as cop for a day

Bad guys, beware — Jacob Tremblay is on the case. After an award season of taking his parents to “work” with him, the nine-year-old Critics Choice Award winner decided to turn the tables and join his father at work.

On Monday, the Room star spent the day on a ride along with his dad, Jason Tremblay, who works for the Vancouver Police Department as a police detective. The adorable actor shared a collage of his adventures on the force.

Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay

Jacob captioned the post, “I always bring my Dad to my work, but today I went to his!!! @vancouverpd @timhortons #vpdcaptures #timhortons #bestdoughnutsever @vanpolicefnd #kopsshadesforkids #vpd.”

Naturally the young actor was dressed for the part, donning aviator shades and a VPD hat as he snacked on donuts with his fellow cops. Jacob even sat in the front seat of the squad car alongside his dad — begging the question, how could anyone mess with that adorable face?!

The VPD also posted a snap on their account of their famous visitor munching on donuts, writing, “Fresh from the #oscars, @jacobtremblay came in to work today with his dad as a Vancouver police officer! #hotdad #donoughts #vpd #police #jacobtremblay #timhortons #squad #VPDcaptures.” Jacob’s father throughout award season was dubbed “Hot Dad,” hence the hashtag.

The movie star’s ride along was a nice break from his hectic award season. Jacob was spotted mingling and snapping selfies with a slew of A-listers at various award shows and parties. Prior to his day out with his dad, the Star Wars fan uploaded a photo of his various celebrity encounters.

Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay

Attached to the epic collage he wrote, "My award season super selfie collage! @BryceDHoward @ElizabethBanks #SaoirseRonan #JasonSegel @SamuelLJackson #AmyAdams #PaulDano #RooneyMara #TheWeekend #brycedallashoward #elizabethbanks #samuelljackson."