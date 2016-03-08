'Dancing with the Stars' season 22 cast is announced: See who will be competing

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes! Derek Hough and Bindi Irwin were the champions of season 21. Now, some of the biggest names in news, sports and television will be putting their dancing skills to the test in hopes of winning this season's mirrorball trophy. Here is a look at the contestants for season 22 of <i>Dancing with the Stars</i>.
Marla Maples and Tony Dovolani <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Doug Flutie and Karina Smirnoff <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin)
Paige Vanzant and Mark Ballas <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Geraldo Rivera and Edyta Sliwinska <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Antonio Brown and Sharna Burgess <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Von Miller and Witney Carson <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Boyz II Mens' Wanya Morris and Lindsay Arnold <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kim Fields and Sasha Farbe <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jodie Sweetin and Keo Motosepe <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ginger Zee and Valentin Chmerkovskiy <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Nyle Dimarco and Peta Murgatroyd <br> Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved