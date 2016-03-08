Blake Shelton's new single 'Came Here to Forget' hints at how he and Gwen Stefani became an item

Could Blake Shelton be trying to tell us something? The country crooner dropped his latest song on Tuesday and it appears to be stemming from a personal place.

The 39-year-old's new single Came Here to Forget is his first song since filing for divorce from wife Miranda Lambert last summer and entering a relationship with fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani last fall.

The song sets the scene of a man and woman, who have both endured heartbreak, but find comfort with each other. Poignant lyrics from the song include: “Girl getting over him (and I'm getting over her) / The eyes have it made, ain't gotta say a word / Misery loves company, that's why it's you and me.”

Blake’s latest tune certainly parallels his current relationship with Gwen. The pair turned to each other following their respective divorces last year.

Gwen has tweeted her support for her country beau and his new song a number of times with heart and applause emojis. Blake has since responded to his girlfriend’s heart tweet, writing, “Yeeeeee Haw!!!!!!!!!!!”

The hot couple made their red carpet debut together last month, while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where they both showed off their personal style. The mom-of-three recently admitted that she penned a song about her relationship with the country singer. Gwen confirmed to Jimmy Kimmel last month that her single “Make Me Like You” is about Blake, saying, "I will admit, that song is about that guy.”

The No Doubt singer added, “What’s so crazy is like, sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful. This whole album is really about just trying to take something that was awful and just, I don’t know, healing from it and turning it into something beautiful.”

