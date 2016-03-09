Kim Kardashian joins Snapchat after defending her nude selfies

She may be the second most followed person on Instagram, but that's not enough for Kim Kardashian. The mom-of-two now wants to conquer another social media platform - Snapchat. On Tuesday evening the reality TV star signed up to the photo and video sharing platform and encouraged her 62.9 million Instagram fans to follow her on the app.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her first picture, in which she pouts for the camera alongside her older sister Kourtney. "My very 1st snap!!!" she captioned the shot.

Kim also tweeted to tell fans: "Snapchat alert! I'm finally on!"

Kim encouraged fans to join her on Snapchat Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 35-year-old will face competition from her sister Kylie Jenner, who has previously revealed she has the most viewed account on Snapchat. However Kim is still the most popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram, with almost 63 million followers compared to Kylie's 53.7 million fans.

It appears Kim's recent run-in on social media has not discouraged her from sharing photos and videos with her fans online. Earlier this week the reality TV star called out a string of celebrities who had poked fun at her latest nude selfie, including Piers Morgan, Chloe Grace Moretz and Bette Midler.

Kim has become known for her selfies on her Instagram page Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim had received some negative comments after sharing a half-censored throwback photo of herself on Monday, including one from Chloe Grace Moretz who suggested Kim should teach young women "we have so much more to offer than just our bodies".

However Kim defended her decision to share the photo on her official website, and said she felt "empowered" by her body and feeling comfortable in her own skin.

"I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime – and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?" Kim wrote, while continuing to praise her husband Kanye West for being "accepting and supportive".

Kim wrote: "He allows me to be me and loves me unconditionally."

