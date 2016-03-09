Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd and David Blaine have a magical boys' night out

This is not a magic trick! Justin Timberlake shared a picture of his boys' night out with The Weeknd and magician David Blaine. The Take Back the Night singer shared a picture from his evening out with the magician and the In the Night singer on his Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Justin, The Weeknd and David Blaine had boys' night out Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

"The dude, @davidblaine is THE BEST IN THE BIZ. Me and @abelxo are TRIPPIN' right now!!!! Know him since I was 19 and he still blows me away with his talent."

It's not clear where the trio spent the evening, or what kind of tricks the magician had up his sleeve, but one thing is for sure, the youngest member of the group, 26-year-old The Weeknd was just as excited to be in the presence of JT, 35, and David, 42.

"OG's @justintimberlake @davidblaine," he captioned the same image of the group posing together.

Justin and Jessica at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Photo: Getty Images

Each of the men have been keeping busy. On Saturday, The Weeknd performed on Saturday Night Live with rapper Future. Justin has kept a lower profile since welcoming son Silas but still managed to have some fun on the red carpet with his wife Jessica Biel at the 2016 Vanity Fair Academy Awards after party last month.

Justin's wife Jessica opened up about what goes into a perfect date night with her hubby. "I kind of like an old-fashioned date – dinner, movie, make out," Jessica told Entertainment Tonight. "That's like a great date!”