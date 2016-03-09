Selena Gomez handles being stuck in an elevator like a champ, keeps others calm

Selena Gomez is great under pressure! The 23-year-old was trapped in an elevator Tuesday evening while enjoying Paris Fashion Week. The Hands to Myself singer was so calm during the incident, she was able to live tweet it for her fans to see.

That time we got stuck in an elevator in Paris... pic.twitter.com/14s6xRliqh — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 8, 2016

"That time we got stuck in an elevator," she captioned the video that appeared on her social media account.

In the 19-second clip, Selena told the other people trapped in the elevator with her not to talk in fear of losing oxygen. The pop star can be heard saying "I almost died" at the end of the video, which showed part of the 20-minute ordeal.

Selena took over Paris in a Ronald Van Der Kemp gown Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

After making a quick recovery from the elevator, Selena kept it stylish in a long black Ronald Van Der Kemp gown. It's clear the pop star loved her look, as she took to her Instagram to praise her high-fashion moment.

"It's fun to look cool sometimes."

Selena showed off some more of her Paris street style at the Louis Vuitton show Photo: Getty Images

Selena didn't let the incident ruin her experience in Paris. The star sat front row with Jaden Smith and Alicia Vikander during the Louis Vuitton show, bringing fashion month to an end in style.