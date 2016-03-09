Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting baby number 3

Party of five! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced that they are expecting baby number three! Hilaria shared the news with fans in a sweet Instagram post,that shows the couple kissing in NYC and holding a blue teddy bear.

Alec and Hilaria are expecting baby number 3 Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

"Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addtion to our family. A little boy coming this fall. #366daysoflivingclearly #HilariaLCM."

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012, and are parents to two-year-old Carmen and eight-month-old Rafael. Alec is also father to 20-year-old Ireland, who he had during his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

Last October, Alec, who is one of six siblings, shared that he is "dying to have another child with his wife."

Alec and Hilaria have two children together Photo: Getty Images

When asked if he was willing to have a big brood like his parents, he shared that idea was a little out of the question. "Coming from my big family doesn't necessarily mean I want to have a big family," the actor told People.

He continued: "They were a little maddening at times, my brothers."