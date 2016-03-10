Lindsay Lohan confirms new romance with Russian heir Egor Tarabasov

Lindsay Lohan has a new man in her life. The star confirmed that she has been dating Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov.

“I haven't known Egor for that long. We've been together for about seven months. He is a great guy. I met him in the summer. I'm really happy,” said the Mean Girls star in an interview for The Sun.

The 29-year-old sparked speculation of a new romance after posting several pictures of her new beau, who is 21, on her Instagram page, with one announcing, “I love him.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE STARS AND THEIR MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCES

Lindsay has confirmed that she is dating Russian business man Egor Tarabasov Photo: Instagram/@lindsaylohan

Although they have only been dating for seven months after being introduced by mutual friends during the summer, their relationship is moving quickly, despite the seven-year age gap. Egor and Lindsay are thought to have spent Christmas together with her family in New York and mother Dina gave their union the seal of approval.

Lindsay moved to the London in the spring of 2014, and in 2015 told HELLO! that she was "in a really good place".

"New York is very fast paced, and it’s not like that for me over here," she said. "You grow up and you change, and I’m really happy about that, as overall I feel a lot better. Moving here was a new start for me and my outlook on life is different now.”

The actress is smitten with her new boyfriend Photo: Instagram/@lindsaylohan

She has no plans on leaving, even more so now that her London-based beau is starting up his own real estate company in the city.

Following a tumultuous few years Lindsay says she has turned a corner and is excited about her new life.

“I have more self-control. I got into meditation," she said in the British newspaper interview. "I don't feel the pressure that I'm used to. Ten years of my life was wasted because of me being made an example out of. Once I finished with that, my hands were clean and I said 'Right, I'm going to go and take care of me.'”