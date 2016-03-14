How Rory Feek and daughter Indiana said goodbye to Joey Feek at emotional memorial

Less than a week after saying goodbye to his beloved wife Joey at a memorial ceremony on Tuesday, Rory Feek has written an emotional blog post about laying his wife to rest.

“In a grove of sassafras tress behind our farm house, with friends and family gathered around, we said goodbye to the greatest person I have ever known,” wrote the 49-year-old. “When it came my time to speak, I walked up on stage and stood looking at my wife's sweet picture.. .and words were not enough to let her know how much she meant to be – how much she still means to me.”

Rory and his two-year-old daughter Indiana said goodbye to Joey on Tuesday Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

In the emotional post Rory shared several pictures of the celebration of Joey's life, including one of him kissing a large portrait of his late wife.

After the ceremony concluded, the congregation left the barn and walked to the family cemetery, where the star was finally laid to rest. Despite it being an incredibly difficult day, the When I'm Gone singer said that it was also a gathering full of celebration as well as sadness. “[We] spent the afternoon a few steps from Joey's garden, hugging and loving and celebrating the beautiful life she lived.

Despite the sadness Rory said it was a day of celebration Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“It was an afternoon filled with so much joy and love. Even our little Indiana had a wonderful time.”

Concluding the blog post, the country music star revealed how he and his two-year-old daughter Indiana said a final goodbye to Joey. “When most of the guests had gone and the sun was starting to fade, Indy and I took a short walk together into the back field to see her mama one more time.

“And then we took a deep breath and did what Joey would want us to do. We remembered that she's still with us. She'll always be with us. In our hearts. Forever.”

