Celine Dion thanks her supporters: 'My fans give me the energy to go on'

Celine Dion showed her incredible strength when she returned to the stage last month after losing her husband and manager, René Angélil, to cancer. On Sunday, the singer took to her Instagram to thank fans for their kind words through this tough time and revealed that it's their support that makes performing possible.

The 47-year-old singer shared a photograph of herself backstage at Caesars Palace Colosseum ahead of her performance, and wrote a sweet message to her supporters.



"Thanks to my fans and to the amazing Colosseum public, that night after night gave me the energy to go on and make a show that René would be proud of," the star said.

The show was Celine's final performance until she continues her residency in May. She has been putting on a brave face since the death of her husband of 21 years, who passed away on January 14, at age 73, after a long battle with cancer.



René was very much on Celine's mind when she performed for the first time following his death. Her comeback show opened with a montage of photos and videos of Rene over the years, along with a quote from his heartbroken wife.

"I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony. The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realised that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him," it read.



In the wake of Rene's death, Celine has decided to live permanently in Las Vegas with the couple’s three sons. She is currently in the process of selling their five-bedroom Florida estate, cutting $30 million from the asking price in a bid to unload the property, which has its own waterpark, tennis court and golf range, and is now listed for $45.5 million. The star has already sold her home in Quebec, Canada.