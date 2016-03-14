Henry Cavill isn't into women flirting with him, especially in front of girlfriend Tara King

Henry Cavill does not enjoy cat-calling! The 32-year-old Batman vs. Superman star opened up about the double standard that comes with flirtation.

"I mean, if a girl shouts something like, 'Oi, love, fancy a shag?' to me as I walk past, I do sometimes wonder how she'd feel if a builder said that to her," Henry told the Sunday Times. "Although, of course, I wouldn't feel physically threatened, as she might."

Henry and Tara have been dating since October 2014 Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to the flirtation, Henry doesn't mind a good compliment, but when it comes to women being inappropriate in front of his girlfriend Tara King, 19, the actor is not having that.

"I've heard some things in my time, I have to say," Henry said of his adoring fans. "I'd best not say what. I don't mind it – not unless I'm with my girlfriend and someone is being complimentary to me in order to disrespect her. People who don't respect other people's feelings really get my goat."

Henry say he was "intimidated" when he first met his girlfriend Photo: Getty Images

Henry and Tara have not let their 13 year age gap define their relationship. The couple, who have been dating since October 2014, are not shy about getting in touch with their emotions. "Everyone should be entitled to their full range of emotions," he said. "Whether they display them in public or not is a different debate, but, um – sorry! – yes, the acknowledgment that people feel things is important, on both sides of the, um, sex fence."

Even though Henry and Tara looked cool and collected on the Academy Awards red carpet, the actor admits that he was nervous upon their initial meeting. "When I met my girlfriend, I was super intimidated," Henry told Elle magazine. "I wanted to impress her. I was thinking, Don't mess this up, man."