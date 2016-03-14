Ciara and Russell Wilson continue engagement celebration in the Seychelles

Ciara and Russell Wilson appear to still be enjoying their post-engagement bliss while on vacation in the Seychelles. Three days after the Seattle Seahawks quarterback popped the question to his girlfriend, the adorable couple shared an Instagram video of them on the beach.

In the cute waterside video Russell calls Ciara “girlfriend” to which she responds “nah,” and he agrees, adding: “fiancée sounds way better.”

You Bring Me Joy  A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 13, 2016 at 9:39am PDT



The short clip comes after the NFL star got down on one knee to ask the singer to marry him . Announcing the happy news to the world, the 27-year-old posted a video of the Goodies singer showing off her large engagement ring, alongside the caption: “She said yes!!! Since day 1 I knew you were the one! No greater feeling...#theone.”

Equally as thrilled, the songstress shared a picture of the magical moment, against a stunning sunset, writing “I feel complete.”

The loved up pair, who are in a celibate relationship, confirmed that they were datingafter stepping out together for the first time in April 2015 when they attended the White House State Dinner in Washington arm-in-arm.

Russell asked Ciara to marry him during a vacation in the Seychelles Photo: Instagram/@ciara

Russell is the first man Ciara has been linked to since calling off her engagement to rapper Future in 2014. Russell filed for divorce from his wife Ashton in April 2014 after two years of marriage.

Scream Queens actress and close friend Niecy Nash spoke about her happiness for the couple . “I love all of this...I'm just really, really happy for them. After you've had some missteps in love, nothing feels better than getting it right,” the actress told reporters at the Paley Fest 2016 Scream Queens panel in Hollywood on Saturday.