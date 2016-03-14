Ben Affleck shares his side after splitting from Jennifer Garner: 'This is a particularly hard time'

Three weeks after Jennifer Garner opened up about the break down of their marriage to Vanity Fair, Ben Affleck has given his side of the story to the New York Times saying, “Obviously this is a particularly hard time.”

The Batman V Superman star said that although he is a very private person, who doesn't like to talk about his family, he understood why his estranged wife did the candid interview. “She felt like she wanted to discuss it and get it out there and get it over with, so she could say, 'Look, I already talked about it – I don't want to do it again. It's fine. She's allowed to talk about it.”

Ben has spoken out about Jennifer's Vanity Fair article Photo: Getty Images

The Hollywood heavyweight also discussed the couple's current relationship. “Jen's great. She's a great person. We're on great terms. I just saw her this morning, so that's the reality that I live in.” The 43-year-old also revealed that Jennifer and their children are planning on visiting him during the filming of Justice League so that they can take a vacation as a family together in Europe.

Ben's comments come after Jennifer made some revelations about her 10 year marriage to the star in the candid interview. “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

The couple are still on good terms Photo: Getty Images

Since the couple announced that they were ending their marriage in June last year, they have been spotted together several times including enjoying a day out together to celebrate Ben's 43rd birthday. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony on the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos in June 2005.