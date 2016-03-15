Kerry Washington explains why she doesn't respond to divorce reports

Kerry Washington has no time for real life scandals! The actress was asked about ongoing rumors that her marriage to Nnamdi Asomugha is in trouble during a public appearance in Austin, Texas this week, and made it clear she has no interest in speaking about her relationship.

During her New Rules of Social Stardom panel at SXSW with In Style's Ariel Foxman, the 39-year-old actress said that she would rather not discuss her personal life on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY



Kerry says she does not like to talk about her personal life Photo: Getty Images

"Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!' So I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice," the star said. "It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life."

Kerry and Nnamdi Asomugha tied the knot in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

That approach means she also refuses to discuss any rumors that might be doing the rounds. She explained: "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what's going on in my marriage, I don't refute them because I don't talk about my personal life."

Kerry, who has a 19-month-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi with Nnamdi, is notoriously private. She frequently makes red carpet appearances on her own, although the couple did make a rare outing together at last year's Met Ball.





Kerry discussed the importance of social media during her panel Photo: Getty Images

While Kerry isn't serving up the drama in real life, she's still dealing with Olivia Pope's relationship crises on screen in season five of the Shondaland and ABC series Scandal.