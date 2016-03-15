10 things to know about the next 'Bachelorette' JoJo Fletcher

And the next Bachelorette is: JoJo Fletcher. While the 25-year-old didn’t get her happy ending this season with the Bachelor’s Ben Higgins, the brunette beauty will get a second shot at finding love later this year. ABC's newest leading lady was the runner-up on Monday's The Bachelor finale, losing out to Lauren Bushnell, who is now engaged to Ben.

It was announced during After the Final Rose that JoJo would be following in the footsteps of previous Bachelorettes, Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Here are 10 things to know about the reality show's newest leading lady:

1. JoJo hails from Dallas, Texas.

2. While her next gig involves men vying for her heart, she does have a job. Back home in Dallas, the hopeful romantic is a real estate developer.

JoJo and her mother Soraya Fletcher Photo: Instagram.com/@benpatton

3. The Bachelorette’s cultural background is important to her with her mother being Persian. “I’m proud of my mother’s background despite what social opinions are,” she said. “It’s important for me to stand up to people stereotyping Iranians.”

4. No surprise the Texas native’s favorite type of music is country music. “Ed Sheeran type music and some popish Indie, like LANY,” she revealed.

5. She has a funny bone. In her Bachelor biography, JoJo admitted that her all-time favorite movies are Wedding Crashers, Clueless and Patch Adams.

Photo: Instagram.com/@joelle_fletcher

6. The Bachelorette is no Wolfgang Puck. JoJo confessed that she is an “average” cook. However she added, “I can kill a quesadilla though.”

7. If she could be someone else for a day it would be Taylor Swift. Her reasoning? “Because [Taylor’s] awesome and I’ve already thought singing country music professionally would be so much fun,” JoJo revealed. “Plus, she has cool friends.”

8. The Bachelorette’s leading lady has a unique, special talent. She admitted, “I can make a 3-leaf clover with my tongue.”

9. JoJo is not an avid reader. She confessed, “To be honest I don’t read a ton of books. I more read articles.” Though the ABC star added, “But the types of books I do like are self-help & empowering ones.”

The new Bachelorette and her brother Ben Photo: Instagram.com/@joelle_fletcher

10. Reality TV roots run deep in her family. JoJo’s half-brother Ben Patton also looked for love on national television starring in NBC’s Ready for Love back in 2013.