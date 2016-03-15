Gwen Stefani admits Blake Shelton 'saved' her from embarrassing divorce

Gwen Stefani has had a roller coaster year, from filing for divorce from husband Gavin Rossdale to entering into a heated romance with Blake Shelton. The No Doubt singer opened up in a new interview about her humiliating split and how she was “saved” by her country beau.

"Last February – I think a lot of people know my life fell apart – my family fell apart, everything fell apart," she told NPR. "[We were married] 14 [years]. Together 20. You just crumble, you know?"

Photo: Getty Images

The 46-year-old, who filed for divorce last summer, admitted that she felt “embarrassed” after her marriage to Gavin ended. She said, "I was all the way down. And I just felt like, 'God I gotta turn this around. I can't go down like this.'"

Since splitting from the English musician, Gwen has moved on to dating her fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton. Like the blonde beauty, Blake was also going through his own divorce from wife Miranda Lambert last year.

"It was a really super unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience," Gwen told Refinery29. "I don't think it's an accident that that happened. It saved me."

Photo: WireImage

Apart from the support of her country crooner boyfriend, the singer has also found comfort in music following her high-profiled split. “It was the only thing that felt good at all," she revealed. "That's what this whole record documents – working through it, having faith, believing in myself and wanting to do something about it."

The mom-of-three, whose new album This Is What the Truth Feels Like drops Friday, even has a song (Make Me Like You) about Blake. She previously said, “What’s so crazy is like, sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful. This whole album is really about just trying to take something that was awful and just, I don’t know, healing from it and turning it into something beautiful.”