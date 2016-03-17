Jessica Simpson's 'fearless' daughter Max shows off her horseback riding skills

Yee-haw! It looks like Jessica Simpson has a budding cowgirl on her hands. The Texas-born singer shared an adorable photo of her daughter Maxwell on Wednesday riding a pony.

Jessica, who often shares pictures on social media of her mini-me and son Ace, captioned the riding post, “My beauty has no fear #MAXIDREW.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@JessicaSimpson

The three-year-old looked every bit the part of an equestrian. Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson’s first born wore her equestrian helmet and vest as she went for a ride on the white horse.

Last year the 35-year-old revealed to Jimmy Fallon that her daughter had taken up horseback riding. She said, "[Maxwell] just started lessons. She's three years old and she's completely fearless.”

Photo: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica added, “She just wants to go faster and faster and faster and we're just trying to keep it at a trot. I don't even know if that's legal for a 3-year-old.”

Unlike her daughter, the fashion entrepreneur admitted at the time that she “won't get on the horse.” The mom-of-two explained, “It's a huge fear. I'm from Texas! Everyone thinks I ride a horse but I don't."