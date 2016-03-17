The Pope set to launch his own Instagram account

Instagram has it's latest big name – Pope Francis will make his official debut on the social media platform on Saturday. According to the Prefect of Communication for the Vatican, the Pope will be listed under the official handle "Franciscus."

CLICK HERE FOR OUR GALLERY OF ROYALS MEETING THE POPE



The Pope's official Instagram handle will be "Francisus" Photo: Getty Images

In an official statement from the Vatican, the Pope expressed his reasoning behind joining social media and how being active online affects the community.

“To build a society which is healthy and open to sharing,” he said in the statement released in January. "Emails, text messages, social networks and chats can also be fully human forms of communication. It is not technology which determines whether or not communication is authentic, but rather the human heart and our capacity to use wisely the means at our disposal."

No one can be excluded from the mercy of God. The Church is the house where everyone is welcomed and no one is rejected. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 17, 2016

The Pope is already a globally popular figure, even without social media, having met with Leonardo DiCaprio recently, and also counting Kerry Washington as one of his most fervent fans. And during his September visit to the White House those who turned out to see him included actress Eva Longoria.

No stranger to the world of social media, the Pope already tweets special messages to people from his verified Twitter account.

On Thursday, papal showed off his social media savvy in a tweet to his over 8 million followers.

Pope Francis will make his Instagram debut on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

"No one can be excluded from the mercy of God. The Church is the house where everyone is welcomed and no one is rejected."

It looks like Selena Gomez could possibly lose her title as the most followed person on Instagram!