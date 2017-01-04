Kendall Jenner has a high-fashion addiction and more courtside style

Kendall Jenner was a "Dior Addict" as she sat next to Hailey Baldwin during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at the Staples Center. The model rocked clear boots by Ego with denim showing off her long legs and edgy style. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Basketball season means epic courtside fashion. From Kendall Jenner to Beyoncé, see which stars scored major fashion points and whose shoes were made for <i>balling</i>. Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich looked more like effortlessly stylish sisters sporting black boots to a Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
Kendall and pal Bella Hadid showed off their off-duty model style, sporting booties and Christian Louboutins to a Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in November 2016. Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images
<b>2015</b> Beyonce opted for leather pants and striking cobalt blue heels as she watched the New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
A natural beauty in neutral tones! Actress Emmy Rossum attentively watched the Wizards and Lakers game in style. <br> Photo: Getty Images
These boots are made for <i>balling</i>. Kendall and Kylie Jenner made a bold, fashion statement in over-the-knee boots at a Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings game. <br> Photo: GC Images
Kate Middleton made her stylish courtside debut at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game in 2014 wearing a chic tweed Tory Burch coat, black jeans and pumps. Can you say slam dunk?! <br> Photo: WireImage
Eva Longoria was red hot in a bold-colored blazer, jeans and pumps, while sitting courtside at a Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game. <br> Photo: WireImage
Victoria Beckham was just one of the guys — in Christian Louboutin high heels – at a Lakers game with husband David Beckham and son Cruz. <br> Photo: Getty Images
From the runway to the court. Model Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift and <i>Zoolander</i>'s Ben Stiller made the court look <i>really, really ridiculously good-looking</i> at a New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>Work</i> it girl! Rihanna made quite the statement in an astronaut-esque ensemble as she watched the Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Lakers. <br> Photo: GC Images
Model buddies Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne (in a ring leader-inspired blazer) made the basketball game their personal runway. <br> Photo: GC Images
Nothing funny about their game day attire! Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Emmanuelle Chriqui made a fashionable trio at a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Lakers. <br> Photo: GC Images
Beyoncé added a pop of color to the court with her bubblegum pink platforms and matching purse. <br> Photo: GC Images
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers might have been playing, but sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with their fabulous footwear, were the ultimate dream team. <br> Photo: GC Images
