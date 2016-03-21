Henry Cavill wakes up looking 'perfect,' his co-star Rebecca Buller reveals By: Alexandra Hurtado

Henry Cavill, is known for making the ladies swoon and his movie co-stars are no exception. Dawn of Justice actress Rebecca Buller gushed to HELLO! about the Superman star at their film’s New York premiere on Sunday.

“He’s purdy,” she laughed. “He looks like he was sculpted.”

And as it turns out, the hunky actor looks just as gorgeous in the wee hours of the morning as he does on set. She revealed, “[Henry] looks that way at like 4:30 in the morning too. That’s not like makeup. That’s just how he looks.”

Rebecca added, “He wakes up and is like, ‘Oh I just went for a jog, you know’ – and he’s perfect, actually, everywhere. Like, it’s not fair! This took hours!”

The actress also revealed that Henry and Batman himself, Ben Affleck,are “super great guys.” She said, “It’s always intimidating to be the one in the room who is not like, the famous person – and they’re so not like that at all.”

The film’s leading men took to the premiere’s black carpet at Radio City Music Hall on March 20, with Ben looking dapper in a suit. The fit Batman actor admitted to reporters that the most challenging part of the superhero flick was physically prepping for the role.

“To have audiences expect actors to invest themselves physically in roles now, it’s not enough to just show up and read your lines, you have to be in great shape,” he said. “It was not something I was used to. I wasn’t an athlete. I didn’t know about working out everyday for two hours. That was something new.”

Last week Henry confessed that Jennifer Garner’s ex inspired him to hit the gym more often. He said, "When you see Ben on set and everything and he’s in good shape, it makes you want to go back to the gym that morning and work a little harder.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice flies into theaters March 25.