Henry Cavill reveals he once got locked out of a hotel room — naked!

Henry Cavill probably could’ve used Superman’s help after getting locked out of his hotel room – naked! The dreamy Dawn of Justice star dropped by Late Night where he recounted the embarrassing incident to host Seth Meyers.

Shortly after getting cast in the 2013 flick Man of Steel, Henry flew to Los Angeles to meet with the film’s director Zack Snyder and his new personal trainer. After “one” celebratory drink with his agent he said, “I passed out a bit jet-lagged and I woke up to the sound of my door closing, my hotel room. Of course, I then realized that I was on the outside of my door and I had no clothes on."

The Late Night host joked, "This story's a dream for me!"

In his dreamy state, the actor woke up to go to the restroom, however the hotel room's layout proved to be a problem. He explained, “[I] just went straight for the first door I saw and woke up completely naked in the hallway. Thinking naked in the hallway is a pretty big problem, but I needed to pee and I was desperately thinking, 'Where am I going to pee?'"

"So naked was secondary for you at this point?" Seth interjected.

“At this stage, very secondary," Henry responded. After looking up and down the hallway and checking plant pots, the 32-year-old went up a fire escape in pursuit of a bathroom. He explained, “I ran up the fire escape to the roof and it turned out to be a tennis court, which was all closed off and I couldn't get anywhere. This was around 3 a.m. I then thought, 'I've got to pee. This is getting bad now.' So, I just peed off the top of the hotel. I felt like a little boy again.”

And while he might have relieved one problem the Batman v Superman star admitted, “Then it dawned on me that I still hadn't quite solved the problem because I was locked outside my hotel room naked and on the roof now."

At that point Henry realized he was out options and made his was to the lobby, naked. “I then thought, 'You know what? You've just got to suck it up, get downstairs and ask for your key,’” he said. "I walked into the reception. I said to the receptionist, 'This is really embarrassing. I locked myself out of my hotel room and can I have my key to get back in.' And he says, 'Yeah, of course. What room are you in?' Doesn't bat an eye! Doesn't even look up. And I was thinking, 'How often does this happen at this hotel? Why have I met no one else in the hallway at this stage, high-fiving naked dudes walking past?'”

The Dawn of Justice actor added, “I didn't sleep for the rest of that night and I was pretty sure I was going to have been caught on camera and lost the job.”

Clearly the embracing incident didn't cost Henry the superhero gig and it even proved to be a learning experience for him. He reveled, "I now put chairs up against the doors of every hotel I sleep in.”

The dashing Brit stepped out in London on Tuesday evening for the European premiere of his new superhero flick. By his side was 19-year-old love Tara King. Henry previously admitted, "When I met my girlfriend, I was super intimidated. I wanted to impress her. I was thinking, Don't mess this up, man.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opens in theaters March 25.

