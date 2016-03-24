Superman Henry Cavill reveals his girlfriend 'protects' him

Even Superman needs a little protection, every once in a while. Dawn of Justice star Henry Cavill admitted that his 19-year-old girlfriend Tara King is protective of him when he is "having a hard time."

Discussing his relationship with the college student to The Mirror, he said, "She protects me and is protective of me when I am having a hard time. She's there when I need looking after and the world is a little too heavy."

"Then she will happily take that weight for me and make sure that I am OK," the 32-year-old continued. "Tara allows me to be me and she doesn't have a problem with that. She treats me like a normal human being."

Henry and Tara have been inseparable since reportedly meeting at the London nightclub Mahiki last autumn. The student even accompanied her hunky boyfriend to last month's Vanity FairOscars party.

Tara stepped out on Tuesday for the London premiere of Henry's new film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where she posed on the red carpet alongside the actor and his mom Marianne.

While Henry understands the “natural reaction” many have to the couple’s 13-year age gap, he isn't bothered by it. The actor previously said, "People say age is just a number. It's actually real and true sign of someone's maturity." He added, "But in this case, she's fantastic."

The Man of Steel star even admitted to being intimidated by the blonde beauty when they first met. He confessed, "When I met my girlfriend, I was super intimidated. I wanted to impress her. I was thinking, Don't mess this up, man."